Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

LH stock opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

