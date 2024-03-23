Leanne M. Bellegarde Sells 6,650 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.09. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$20.41 and a 12-month high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9411115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

PSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.25.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

