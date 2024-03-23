Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $34.08

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $31.01. Li Auto shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 6,997,043 shares changing hands.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Li Auto by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

