Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACFree Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,877,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

