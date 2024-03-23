LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.22. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,093 shares.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 1,134.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

