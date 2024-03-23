LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.22. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,093 shares.
LiveWire Group Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
