Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $304.19 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $236,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

