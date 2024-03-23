Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Macerich Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Macerich has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,830. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

