Mansi Khetani Sells 19,035 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
