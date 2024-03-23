Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $211.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $200.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.11. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $200.62. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

