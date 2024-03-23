Mark Lochtenberg Purchases 376,098 Shares of TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lochtenberg purchased 376,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,511.32 ($58,889.03).

Mark Lochtenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Mark Lochtenberg purchased 1,123,902 shares of TerraCom stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$258,497.46 ($170,064.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

TerraCom Limited develops and operates coal mines in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Guildford Coal Limited and changed its name to TerraCom Limited in November 2015.

