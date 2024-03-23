Mark Prince Buys 4,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Prince purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,071 shares in the company, valued at $558,784.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Prince bought 12,500 shares of Energy Services of America stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00.

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 310,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,785 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

