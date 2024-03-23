Martina Doyle Sells 2,265 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.57. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

