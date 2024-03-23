Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $65.54

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.54, but opened at $68.00. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $67.65, with a volume of 2,098,266 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

