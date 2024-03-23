Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MDT opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

