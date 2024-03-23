Michael Mazan Buys 39,000 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

City Office REIT Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CIO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.