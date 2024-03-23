Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

