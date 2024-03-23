Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

NASDAQ MU opened at $110.21 on Friday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

