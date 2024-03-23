Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Fox Advisors

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

