Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after acquiring an additional 988,864 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

TAP stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

