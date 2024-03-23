Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,563 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,505,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 529,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.