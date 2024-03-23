Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 809 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Chord Energy by 68.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chord Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $169.06 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.10 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average is $161.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,250. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

