Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,462 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.