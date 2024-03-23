Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 3,094 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

