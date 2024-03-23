Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Evergy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NYSE EVRG opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

