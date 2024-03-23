Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after purchasing an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,775,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,335,000 after purchasing an additional 398,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

