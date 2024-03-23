Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $534,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.