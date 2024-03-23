Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $574,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hologic were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

