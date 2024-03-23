Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $603,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,866,415 shares of company stock worth $717,078,619. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.