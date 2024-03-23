Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $686,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,770 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

