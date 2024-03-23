Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $78.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.