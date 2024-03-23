Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,196 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after acquiring an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after buying an additional 113,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after buying an additional 2,400,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

NYSE HP opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

