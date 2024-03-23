Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 16,427 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 355,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 52.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

