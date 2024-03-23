Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,963 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,870,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after buying an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

