Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,997 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.