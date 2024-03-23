Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.83. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

