Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AAR were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

AIR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.68. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIR

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.