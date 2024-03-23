Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,410 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 497,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

