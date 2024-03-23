Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 15,479 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Etsy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

