Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 16,674 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

