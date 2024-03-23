Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 18,151 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.10% of WW International worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

