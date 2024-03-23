Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,869 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.