Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,459 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WestRock were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

