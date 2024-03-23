Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 5,628 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,516.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $89.01 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

