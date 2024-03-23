Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 5,702 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

