Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.
Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.