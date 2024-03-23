Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $316.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.