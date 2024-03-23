Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 5.9 %

MYE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $852.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

