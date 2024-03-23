NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.