New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

