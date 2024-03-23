NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

